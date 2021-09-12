Gragsons hold off Haley for Richmond Xfinity win

RICHMOND, Va. — Noah Gragson held onto the lead after a restart with seven laps to go and held off Justin Haley on Saturday to win his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Gragson, driving in the race with JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., ended a 49-race winless streak last weekend at Darlington. His second victory of the season and fourth of his career gives him momentum into the playoffs. Just one race remains before the field is set for the 12-driver postseason. Haley held on for second, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Gragson teammate Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst with just one race left before the 10-race playoffs begin. Earnhardt and others got the caution they needed with just over 20 laps to go, but Earnhardt was caught speeding in pit road and only was able to rally for a 14th-place finish.
Gray wins ARCA West race
Taylor Gray, who crossed the finish line third, was awarded the ARCA Menards Series West win late Saturday at Portland International Raceway after frontrunners Jake Drew and Eric Nascimento were penalized for shortcutting the 1.98-mile road course on a late overtime restart. Gray was followed by Paul Pedroncelli Jr., Jesse Love, Joey Iest and Takuma Koga. The win is Gray’s second in ARCA West competition after he was victorious at Bakersfield last season.
Pedregon tops Funny Car Q
Cruz Pedregon topped Funny Car qualifying for the first time in more than six years Saturday at the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, the first event of the NHRA playoffs. The 57-year-old Pedregon, a two-time season champion and two-time event winner at Maple Grove Raceway, had a 3.875-second run at 326.00 mph in a Dodge Charger. Brittany Force was the fastest in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Scott, Lothian win at HMS
Lavar Scott and Blake Lothian split twin late model feature races at Hickory Motor Speedway late Saturday in Newton. Scott topped Lothian, Regina Sirvent, J.P. Dyar and Ricky Bruce in the opener before Lothian outlasted Scott, Sirvent, Dyar and Bruce in the nightcap. Other winners on the night were Bryson Ruff in limited late models and Jesse Clark in street stocks.
Smith, Tyrrel win at Tri-County
Chandler Smith won in super late models and Mini Tyrrel in late model stocks as the CARS Tour visited Baton’s Tri-County Motors Speedway late Saturday. Smith finished ahead of Stephen Nasse, Matt Craig, Jake Garcia and Hunter Robbins. Tyrrel crossed the line in front of Sam Yarbrough, Bobby McCarty, Kaden Honeycutt and Jared Fryar.
SUNDAY
Daniel Ricciardo wins Italian GP
Championship leader Max Verstappen and defending champion Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix, which was won by McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo on Sunday. It was McLaren’s first win in nearly nine years, since Jenson Button took the checkered flag in Brazil in 2012. It was also Ricciardo’s first win since Monaco in 2018. He finished 1.747 seconds ahead of teammate Lando Norris and 4.921 ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who turned in a strong performance after starting from the back of the grid after a penalty for taking a new engine.