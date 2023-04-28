I have been watching the grass grow.

I know, that sounds like a complete waste of time, but now that spring is well underway, the leaves have returned and everything is blooming, I cannot seem to help myself. After months of dormant grass, sometimes completely hidden beneath leaves I’ve neglected to blow away, it has been a wonder to watch color return to the blades; from a pale dull brown to a vibrant emerald green.

At the time I am writing this, I have only had to mow the lawn once so far, but I am sure it is about to become a weekly experience. Already I hear lawnmowers throughout the neighborhood on a pretty regular basis. “Surely my lawn won’t be far behind,” I think to myself. “Some of my neighbors have absolutely beautiful lawns”—and bang! As soon as my train of thought begins to move to comparisons, that’s when the infamous comment about cultivated sod overwhelms my thoughts like the sputtering of a 2-stroke engine. I sigh and acknowledge, “The grass is always greener on the other side.”

I have heard that saying in all walks of life. I have heard it used in the restaurant business to describe the reason why there is such a high rate of turnover for chefs and waiters. I have heard it used in conversations about economics and technology. And I have definitely heard it used in sports (team owners and athletes are never satisfied with contracts nowadays).

I suspect the saying holds true in all of our lives. More often than not, the decisions we make are based on the allure of all the greener pastures around us than the ones we are currently in. Whenever we begin to make comparisons, whether it be our front lawns, or our jobs, or even our churches, the grass on the other side of the fence seems to shine brighter than ever.

I have often thought of this saying when I have made decisions in my life, and I remember sharing it once with an old friend and mentor, who grew up on a farm, and was struck by his response to it. He said, “you know a lot of people think that the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, and so they go through life never satisfied, never fulfilled, but the fact is that saying is just not true. Grass is not green because of some magical border between you and someplace else. All the soil is good around here. Grass is green where grass is watered.”

In about a month, we will be celebrating the Day of Pentecost. The day where tongues of fire rested upon the disciples, and they were filled with the Holy Spirit. The day where Peter proclaimed in the words of the Prophet Joel, “...that I [God] will pour out my Spirit upon all flesh” (Acts 2:17).

The seed that has been planted in our hearts is watered by God’s outpouring of the Spirit upon all flesh. When we remember the claim God has made on our lives in baptism, where we are marked with the Cross of Christ and sealed with the Holy Spirit forever, that seed God has planted takes root and bears fruit. The fruit of the Spirit, which satisfies hearts, fulfills dreams and inspires all who can see it to new life in even the driest, most desolate of wastelands.

“Grass is green where grass is watered.” This month, let us live our lives not with an eye for comparison, but with open hearts, overflowing with God’s abundant blessings and outpouring of the Spirit upon all of creation.

It is a sight to behold: Watching faith grow as it is watered with hope, grace and love.

In the words of the hymn Beautiful Savior: “Fair are the meadows, fair are the woodlands, robed in flow’rs of blooming spring; Jesus is fairer, Jesus is purer, he makes our sorrowing spirit sing.”

Peace be with you,

Pastor Paul Carlson