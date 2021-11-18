Gremlins: Macintosh
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
- Updated
A man is in custody and another still is on the run after a theft and vehicle chase Sunday afternoon in Morganton. Nearly $7,000 in fragrances was stolen.
A fly does some of its digesting outside its body before it even eats any food.
- Updated
LONG VIEW — Police are investigating after an infant died earlier this month in Long View.
- Updated
The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to change its COVID-19 mask policy for students and staff to optional.
- Updated
Police now say a man charged in a Sunday fragrance theft from Ulta may be part of a larger crime ring that targets stores across multiple states.
- Updated
A juvenile has been tapped as a suspect after two young men were injured in a stabbing earlier this week.
- Updated
A man has been charged after investigators seized a pound of methamphetamine and a pound of marijuana from the vehicle he was driving.
- Updated
Two more people in Burke County have died from COVID-19.
Check out the animals of the week at Burke County Animal Services.