FORT WORTH, Texas — Emiliano Grillo made a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole at Colonial to get his first PGA Tour victory in more than 71/2 years. Grillo had blown a two stroke lead with a double-bogey on the 72nd hole.
Grillo curled in the winning putt at the 186-yard 16th, the same hole where he had taken the solo lead before needing a playoff. Grillo and Adam Schenk, who both finished at 8-under 272, had two-putt pars from 26 feet at No. 18 to start the playoff.
It was the second PGA Tour win for Grillo, the 30-year-old from Argentina whose only other win was at the Frys.com Open in Napa in October 2015. He has four other top-10 finishes this season.
Schenk, the 31-year-old Indiana native in his 171st PGA Tour event, got his second runner-up finish of the season. He's still seeking his first victory after a 72 playing in the final group Sunday.
PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall missed getting into the playoff after his drive into the water on the final hole resulted in a bogey. He finished tied for third at 7-under with local favorite Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who had a hole-in-one during his closing 67.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Steve Stricker beat Padraig Harrington on the first hole of a playoff in the Senior PGA Championship for his second senior major this season. Stricker closed with a 3-under 69. Harrington shot 70, with a birdie on the par-5 18th that forced a playoff.
LIV GOLF: Harold Varner III won his first LIV Golf event when he two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th at Trump National in LIV Golf-DC. Varner won by one shot over Branden Grace.
EUROPEAN TOUR: Pablo Larrazabal birdied his last two holes for a 3-under 69 in the final round of the KLM Open and claimed his second tour title in four weeks.