People struggling to cope with a loved one's addiction to alcohol or drugs have a resource in the community. Al-Anon offers three family support groups in Morganton:

At 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Queen Street Clubhouse, 923 E. Union St.

At noon Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 100 Silver Creek Road At 7 p.m. Thursdays at Linville United Methodist Church, 4446 N.C. 126.

Meetings are held in-person and virtually. For information, call 828-448-2525 or 828-443-2174 and leave a message. Carolina Caring volunteers sought

Carolina Caring is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to serve as members of the hospice team and offer support to patients and families.

Carolina Caring serves patients in a 12-county region, including Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. The need for volunteers extends across the region, and the opportunity offers residents an opportunity to help their neighbors.

The agency offers free training to volunteers on communicating effectively with patients and families about what hospice is and to clarify the role of its volunteers.

For information, call the Volunteer Services Department at 828-466-0466 or email volunteer@carolinacaring.org.