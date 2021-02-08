H.S. BRIEFS: KICKS 103.3 announces football slate

LENOIR — KICKS 103.3 FM radio out of Lenoir announced its spring 2021 high school football broadcast schedule on Monday, including three games involving Burke County teams. The station will air South Caldwell at Freedom on March 19, East Burke at Foard on Thursday, April 1, and Hibriten at Patton on April 9.

Other scheduled broadcasts include Watauga at South Caldwell on Feb. 26, West Caldwell at Hibriten on March 5, West Iredell at West Caldwell on March 12 and South Caldwell at Hickory on March 26.

The trio of play-by-play voice David Jones, analyst Jeff Link and executive producer Justin Carlton will return for the broadcasts for the seventh straight year. That group also does The Scoreboard, a Saturday morning sports talk show on the station.

Coverage for each game starts at 6:30 p.m. The broadcast schedule is subject to change.

Freedom boys quarantined

The Freedom boys basketball team will head back to quarantine through Feb. 16, the school announced. The team plans to return to the court for Senior Night versus St. Stephens on Wednesday, Feb. 17.