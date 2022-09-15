H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys soccer battles to tie with Hibriten

LENOIR — The Patton boys soccer team battled to a tie with nonconference host Hibriten late Wednesday, 2-2.

After a scoreless first half, the Panthers (8-1-1, 1-0 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) struck first on a Xavier Bernabe goal off a Calix Pedro assist on a cross. Hibrtien evened the score on a penalty kick and surged ahead four minutes later. But PHS responded with a 75th-minute goal by Collin Callahan off an Ardlai Regino Pinto free kick to salvage the tie.

Isai Jimenez Luna tallied eight saves on the evening for Patton, which jumps back into MF7 play on Monday at East Rutherford.

Bandys 4, East Burke 1

The Cavaliers (1-8-1, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) remained winless in league play, dropping Wednesday’s home match in Icard.

East Burke fell behind 1-0 by halftime and was outscored 3-1 after the intermission, with the hosts’ score coming on a Jaccob Fair goal off a Bryant Lao assist.

Eduard Sanchez recorded four saves for EB, which continues CVAC play on Monday by hosting Newton-Conover.

GIRLS GOLF

Patton in MF7 match at Cleghorn

The Lady Panthers’ Allie Witherspoon was the individual medalist at Wednesday’s MF7 match, held at Cleghorn Golf and Sports Club in Rutherfordton.

Witherspoon shot a 41 to claim first place while teammate Katie Riebel shot a 46 to tie for third.

GIRLS TENNIS

Watauga 7, Freedom 2

The Lady Patriots (0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) were denied their first league win on Wednesday in Boone.

Freedom’s wins came at No. 1 doubles as Sara Byrd Succop/Ellie Deacon won 8-4 and at No. 2 doubles as Emily Kania/Leah Kirksey won 8-4.

FHS stays in the NWC to host Alexander Central on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Hibriten 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (0-13, 0-1 NWC) dropped Wednesday’s league-opener in Lenoir to stay winless overall.

Set scores and individual statistics were not available for Freedom, which continues conference action on Monday at South Caldwell.

CROSS COUNTRY

Draughn boys, girls 1st at McDowell

The Wildcats’ boys and girls placed first in Tuesday’s Running of the Titans 5K in Marion.

The Draughn boys were led by second-place William Abernathy (19:37.23) and fourth-place Blaine Blackwell (20:30.36).

The DHS girls were topped by Avie Helton (second, 24:38.55), Ambria Blalock (fourth, 25:35.19), Georgina Cisneros Rivera (sixth, 26:11.66), Regen Bridges (seventh, 27:28.58) and Libby Toole (ninth, 31:09.40).

EB, NCSSM-Morganton in Bunker Hill meet

East Burke ran in Tuesday’s CVAC meet at Bunker Hill, with NCSSM-Morganton also participating in Claremont.

The Lady Cavaliers were led by Meah Walsh (second, 21:41.84) and Ashley Hernandez (fifth, 25:13.31) while the EB boys were paced by Marc Denton (fourth, 19:43.64) and Elijah Baker (sixth, 19:49.27).

NCSSM-Morganton’s boys were led by Everett Tucker (third, 19:19.86) and Lucas Nagel (eighth, 19:54.15).