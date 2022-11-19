Hartman, Wake Forest top Syracuse 45-35

WINSTON-SALEM — Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes in the final home game of a record-setting career in Wake Forest’s 45-35 win over Syracuse on Saturday night.

Three of those scoring strikes went to A.T. Perry and the Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak.

After trailing 21-10, the Demon Deacons rattled off the next 35 points. The scoring spree was punctuated by Brendon Harris’ 36-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Hartman was 30-for-43 for 331 yards. With 104 career touchdown throws, he’s three away from former Clemson quarterback Tahj Boyd’s ACC record of 107.

Syracuse has lost five games in a row since a torrid start that put the Orange in the national rankings. Sean Tucker ran for two touchdowns and 106 yards on 16 carries and LeQuint Allen threw for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. Garrett Shrader was 17 of 31 for 324 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Hartman connected with Perry for three first-half touchdown plays, including a 10-yarder to take the lead 12 seconds before the break.

Perry, who caught 10 balls for 119 yards, became the all-time Wake Forest leader for touchdown receptions with 27.

The sequence late in the first half marked a rapid turnaround. Two sacks pushed Syracuse from inside the 10-yard line and resulted in a long field goal attempt falling short. Wake Forest responded for the go-ahead touchdown and never trailed again.

Tucker had a 9-yard scoring run for the game’s first points and added a go-ahead 2-yard run in the second quarter.

Hartman’s 12-yard pass to Perry in the back corner of the end zone gave Wake Forest its first touchdown.

Syracuse used a trick play when Allen, a running back threw a 33-yard pass to Devaughn Cooper as the Orange built a 21-10 lead.

Tucker eclipsed the 3,000-yard rushing mark for his career.

Georgia Tech 21, North Carolina 17

Zach Gibson threw for 174 yards and Georgia Tech scored 21 unanswered points for a road win against No. 13 North Carolina.

All three of Georgia Tech's scoring drives were for 68-plus yards and culminated with rushing touchdowns.

North Carolina was riding a six-game winning streak and clinched the ACC’s Coastal Division last week. The Tar Heels had a chance to regain the lead late in the fourth quarter, but Josh Downs dropped a 4th-and-11 pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the end zone with just over four minutes remaining.

Louisville 25, North Carolina State 10

Jahwar Jordan scored two touchdowns, one a 98-yard kickoff return, James Turner kicked four field goals and Louisville beat North Carolina State.

Jordan, a sophomore finished with 105 yards in 16 carries His second touchdown, a 2-yard run, gave Louisville a 22-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Wolfpack got within 13-10 in the third quarter when Ben Finley connected with Michael Allen for a 34 yard touchdown pass.

Clemson 40, Miami 10

D.J. Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 9 Clemson beat Miami for its 40th straight win at home.

The Tigers reached 10 wins for a 12th straight season and completed their fourth perfect ACC regular season since 2015. Clemson led 24-0 at half and limited Miami to 75 yards over the first three quarters. Uiagalelei had touchdown passes of 7 yards to Davis Allen and 2 yards to Luke Price. Uiagalelei also ran for an 8-yard score.

Miami fell to 5-6 and must win next week to qualify for a bowl game.

Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had three interceptions, the Notre Dame defense forced two fumbles and the No. 18 Irish scored on their first eight possessions to beat Boston College.

The 8-3 Fighting Irish won their ninth straight against Boston College and now has a 28-game regular-season winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference teams to 28.

The temperature at game time was 27 degrees, making it the coldest game at Notre Dame in nine years, and heavy snow fell through much of the third quarter.