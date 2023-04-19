The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will open approximately 1,000milesofhatcherysupported trout waters at 7 a.m. April 1. The season will run through Feb.29,2024.

The commission has posted the full hatchery supported trout waters stocking schedule at ncwildlife.org so trout anglers can plan fishing trips in advance. The schedule is searchable by county and month and provides information on what days each body of water is being stocked.

Hatchery supported trout waters, marked by green and-white signs, have been closed since Feb.28forstocking. Most trout are stocked April through June, with a few streams selectively stocked in July. Staff will stock nearly 964,000 trout — 96 % of which will average 10 inches in length, with the other 4% exceeding14inchesinlength.

Hatchery supported trout waters are open to public fishing; however, many of those miles are privately owned, so Commission official surge anglers to respect the property on which they are fishing and remember that landowners can take away access if they feel their property is being misused.