The Enola Group Early Head Start has openings in its home visiting program.
The comprehensive program serves women who are pregnant and families with children from birth to age 3. Services are offered free to eligible families and include:
Quality early childhood education
Family support
Health, nutrition and prenatal support
In-home education
Parent-child playgroups
Community activities
Limited transportation assistance
Early childhood professionals partner with families to support child development through learning games and daily routines. The program also offers services in a classroom setting. The Enola Group serves children and families in Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties. For information or to enroll, call the Burke Early Head Start office at 828-475-0107.