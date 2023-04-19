The comprehensive program serves women who are pregnant and families with children from birth to age 3. Services are offered free to eligible families and include:

Early childhood professionals partner with families to support child development through learning games and daily routines. The program also offers services in a classroom setting. The Enola Group serves children and families in Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties. For information or to enroll, call the Burke Early Head Start office at 828-475-0107.