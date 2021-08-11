Hed: Don’t buckle under pandemic politics

I am wearing my mask again. I’m fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but the alarming spread of the Delta variant compels me to carry a mask at all times.
I await the conclusions regarding a Covid booster shot. If it’s recommended – or conclusions indicate a third shot is OK – I’ll get one.
For a few months, I put away my mask. News of a particularly virulent Covid variant (Delta) made me uneasy. Anyone who knows a shred about viruses understands that variations will occur. Viruses always mutate, that is, undergo evolutions that can be so rapid that maybe the changes should be called revolutions.
That’s what viruses do. That’s why the regular old “flu shot” is altered every year. I always get one.
I’ve seen some so-called studies that say wearing a mask is worthless, even for surgeons. I find the evidence thin, the study plans flawed and the conclusions doubtful.
I am not a doctor, or a scientist, or a certified caregiver. But I took science and health classes for 16 years and I had to know a little something about medical care because of my job as a journalist.
Even if you’re not an expert, you absorb some knowledge as the scribe in the room when science and health care become news – important news of which the public should be aware. Such news reports contain lots of quote from the people who really know and understand the science.
You learn where to go to find additional credible information and, if an issue is debated, which side has the preponderance of support among the people whose job is to keep the public healthy, informed and as safe as possible.
I stand with the medical experts who say masks help protect us against Covid-19 and the dreadful Delta variant. I vehemently oppose governors and governments and their banning of mask mandates, bullying local officials who want only to take care of their own because of local circumstances.
Such bans are wrong and border on criminal, and probably unconstitutional, activity.
We still don’t know if our youngest children can be vaccinated en masse. Current studies seem promising, but gathering evidence to reach a correct conclusion is not an overnight effort. But Delta has sickened – and killed – an alarming number of kids.
So, what three things best protect young children who cannot be inoculated?
Isolation. Or quarantine, if you like that word better. That’s hard on anybody, especially for kids.
Distancing. Stay apart. Don’t crowd together.
Face masks. Sharing our breath is not a good thing during a pandemic.
The best medical advice we have is to practice distancing and wear masks – in conjunction with regular, old-fashioned hand-washing – to reduce the spread of Covid. Is this combination foolproof? No. Nothing is 100 percent foolproof against a virus.
If a virus was sentient, we would call it crafty, sly, elusive and resourceful. We’ve conducted mountains of research on viruses, and nobody knows how to immediately stamp them out the moment they appear.
Nobody knows how to rid the Earth of them for good.
In the meantime, we have tools and actions at our disposal to mitigate the sickness and death caused by viruses until a new vaccine can be developed. Nobody should be allowed to threaten us if we believe, in our desire to keep ourselves and our children safe, it’s best to mandate masks and/or distancing in public.
I know mask and distancing policies are harsh. I’m retired, so I do my writing remotely. But my colleagues in multiple newsrooms find working remotely is harsh. Just like children being at home trying to learn instead of in school, the lack of spontaneity and interaction makes everything harder.
When you don’t have each other right there in the room to share ideas, to develop sources of information and just to be co-workers there is a degree of disengagement that is most distasteful.
It’s that way in just about any profession or job where teamwork is necessary.
Leadership often requires making choices for the public such as mandating public policy because it’s the right thing to do. I salute those elected officials who will not give in to the pandemic politics of death.
I would like to tell so-called leaders who use threats to push ill-conceived mandate bans and deny the application of the best knowledge we have on Covid-19 to get their heads out of the sand.
Folks, I apologize. That last statement is misleading. Where the aforementioned potentates have their heads has nothing to do with sand.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com.