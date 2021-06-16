Some things should not get back to normal after the covid-19 pandemic. Can we go ahead and ban Trivia Night at pubs and bars? Please!
I waited for a year to meet my friends at a pub of our choosing. We all missed being able to hang out together. Finally, after 14 months of responsible isolation, social distancing, and being vaccinated, one of my best friends and I finally had the chance to get together after work for a beer. We talked about the needs of the elderly widower we both look after because he has no children of his own. We talked regular small talk about how things were going in each of our lives. Just like always, we then started talking about the heavy things, getting to the more serious things we were each dealing with. It was almost wonderful.
“HEY EVERYBODY! GOOOOOOD EVENING! IT”S TRIVIA NIIIIIIIIIGGHHHHT!!!!!!” The speakers were so loud I watched the beer shaking in my glass as a dude looking like Yukon Cornelius, wearing a Hawaiian shirt and Wayfarer sunglasses, loudly ate his microphone. The only person who clapped was a guy in corner with a distracted-looking woman across from him (she looked like she would rather be anywhere else in the galaxy). Yukon with the mic gave out instructions for how we were to participate in Trivia Night “if you choose.”
What was he talking about with “If you choose”? Dude was so loud, everyone anywhere at that bar, inside or out (where we sat) was forced to participate?
To make sure we knew that our conversations were over, the “host” (a moniker that normally implies some kind of hospitality, but NOT this time) told us to enjoy the music while we pick up our answer sheets. The cliché playlist, the kind that includes both “Brown-Eyed Girl” and “Margaritaville,” was just as loud as as the Ol’ Yukon.
My friend and I looked at each other, turned our palms up in frustration. We tried to talk to each other at our table because (A.) we missed each other, and (B) we were thirsty — the normal reason people who like each other meet at a pub in the first place.
I know that pub owners thought that having some sort of a collective activity would be an awesome way to “bring people together” (translated: “we’ll try any gimmick to get customers”). Instead they have created one of the most annoying cultural phenomena imaginable. Trivia Night only works if the people who go out together either don’t like each other or are so boring to each other that they don’t mind giving their attention to something as trivial as a trivia contest, which awards its winners 10% off coupons to the bar. And, it is an industry of sorts, including DJs desperate for extra cash, bar owners desperate for energy in their places, and predatory nerds who take subscriptions to put the questions together.
I know relationships are tricky business, but how are we supposed to figure this stuff out without actually talking to each other about things that matter? If we go out for live music, a movie, a poetry reading, a modern dance recital, a mime performance, or a public shaming of heretics we can at least say that we had a unique experience. As we create a new normal, maybe we need to put some effort into letting people talk to each other and share unique moments, instead of torturing us into submission to the overwhelming volume of homogeneity.
Last week, my friend and I tipped our waitress well and saluted Yukon on the way out. We went to the parking lot to finish our conversation while leaning on our cars. My friend looked at me and said, “Maybe all we needed was beer that hasn’t been marked up, each other, and two cars to lean on.”
Great pubs can add to the experience of friendship instead of undermining it—they are public houses, after all. Trivia night is a sign that our friendships are in as much trouble as our public cohesion.