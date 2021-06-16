To make sure we knew that our conversations were over, the “host” (a moniker that normally implies some kind of hospitality, but NOT this time) told us to enjoy the music while we pick up our answer sheets. The cliché playlist, the kind that includes both “Brown-Eyed Girl” and “Margaritaville,” was just as loud as as the Ol’ Yukon.

My friend and I looked at each other, turned our palms up in frustration. We tried to talk to each other at our table because (A.) we missed each other, and (B) we were thirsty — the normal reason people who like each other meet at a pub in the first place.

I know that pub owners thought that having some sort of a collective activity would be an awesome way to “bring people together” (translated: “we’ll try any gimmick to get customers”). Instead they have created one of the most annoying cultural phenomena imaginable. Trivia Night only works if the people who go out together either don’t like each other or are so boring to each other that they don’t mind giving their attention to something as trivial as a trivia contest, which awards its winners 10% off coupons to the bar. And, it is an industry of sorts, including DJs desperate for extra cash, bar owners desperate for energy in their places, and predatory nerds who take subscriptions to put the questions together.