Likely because he was wise enough to know better, he refused to sign the big label record deals so that he could maintain his musical independence. This afforded him the chance to make the records he wanted to make, right up to his last two-volume project, Cuttin’ Grass, that featured bluegrass styled versions of earlier songs in addition to some new ones.

Simpson says that this collection presents the songs as he imagined them when he first wrote them. He claims that some of the most influential childhood memories included bluegrass shows and events with his grandfather. He has claimed that the authenticity of that style of playing and especially singing made a huge impact on him. In an interview with legendary producer Rick Rubin, Simpson praises bluegrass as a kind of singing that can be felt on a level deeper than simply the meaning of the lyrics. He says that that demonstrated the freedom of expression that is evident in the best music (for his musical thesis on this theme, check out “Life Ain’t Fair and the World Is Mean” on Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1). This last collection came about after he survived infection with Covid-19 in the spring of 2020, an experience that changed his perspective about everything from the virus itself to his wanting to be even more true to his musical independence than ever.