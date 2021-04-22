 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's how to make those pop-ups go away
0 comments

Here's how to make those pop-ups go away

  • Updated
  • 0

Psst: Here's a tip for you: As a valued subscriber, you can avoid those pesky pop-up windows saying you’ve reached your article limit. Subscribers don't need to see those, and won't -- as long as they're logged in.

If you ever find yourself encountering one of those pop ups or a survey on our website, all you have to do is login to your account to stop seeing them.

Not sure how to do that?

You can click here or you can find instructions below on how to login on desktop and mobile devices.

  • Visit the morganton.com home page
  • Click button on the right-hand side
  • Put in your username or email address and password OR select the Facebook or Google button if you previously linked your account to those services
  • Click the “Sign In” button

    Not sure what your login information is? That's easy to fix -- just click here.

    If you’re a current Full Access Member/Subscriber, activate your digital by visiting our activation page.

    As always, thank you for your support!

    • 0 comments

    Tags

    Be the first to know

    * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

    Related to this story

    Most Popular

    Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

    Topics

    Breaking News

    News Alert