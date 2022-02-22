High school graduation dates announced for Burke schools

Burke County Public Schools announced graduation dates for its six high schools as well as North Liberty School last week.
Attendance at this year’s graduation ceremonies will not be limited due to COVID-19 as they were in 2021, according to Jonelle Sigmon, marketing/communications specialist for BCPS. Additionally, she said that there will be no additional COVID-related measures taken at this year’s ceremonies above what county and school board policies at the time dictate.
The dates and times for 2022 will be:
- Jimmy C. Draughn High School, Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. in the Draughn High School gymnasium
- Burke Middle College, Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. at the CoMMA
- Freedom High School, Thursday, June 2 at 7 p.m. at Freedom High School stadium
- East Burke High School, Thursday, June 2 at 7 p.m. at East Burke High School stadium
- North Liberty School, Thursday, June 2 at noon in the Liberty Middle School Theater
- Hallyburton Academy, Thursday, June 2 at 3:30 p.m. in the Hallyburton gymnasium
- R.L. Patton High School, Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. in the Patton High School gymnasium
