Higher age of NC juvenile prosecution becomes law

RALEIGH — The minimum age for prosecution in North Carolina’s juvenile courts will rise later this year from 6 to 8 in legislation signed into law Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The increase, which marks a compromise from a 10-year-old minimum pushed by many legislators during this year’s session, will remove North Carolina’s status as the state with the lowest age for juvenile adjudication set by law in the country.

The measure, which received near-unanimous support from the General Assembly, was one of 11 that Cooper signed into law Monday. He also vetoed two measures — one that would have eliminated the requirement that a local sheriff issue a permit to handgun purchasers and the other that addressed rules for people living in hotels and inns.

The juvenile justice law says that, starting in December, 8- and 9-year-olds subject to juvenile court adjudication will be limited to those who commit the most severe — and usually violent — felonies or are repeat offenders. Children declared delinquent will have access to intense services and even probation. Those accused of low-grade felonies or misdemeanors will be treated like those under age 8, meaning they will likely receive counseling while bypassing the juvenile court process.