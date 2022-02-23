Hit new play returns for second weekend

After playing to sold out houses for its opening weekend, Caitlyn Waltermire’s new play, "By the Beautiful Beautiful Sea" returns for a second weekend of performances, this Friday through Sunday in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Since she came back home for her sister’s funeral, Laura Vanderpool has begun to develop a strange skin condition. For reasons she doesn’t quite understand, she goes searching for answers in “Captain Peabody’s Fabulous Logbook of Nautical Creatures.”

Performances of "By the Beautiful Beautiful Sea" will continue through March 5. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are noon to 5, Wednesday through Friday, or one half-hour before any performance.