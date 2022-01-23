Hodges, Barjon share AmEx lead

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon took advantage of a late tee time Saturday to miss the worst of a windy day and share the third-round lead in The American Express.
Playing together in the final group off the 10th tee on PGA West's Stadium Course, the PGA Tour rookies and close friends each birdied the par-5 fifth, par-4 seventh and par-5 eighth and closed with a par.
Hodges shot an 8-under 64, while Barjon had a 65.
Nieves regains lead at Latin America Amateur
LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic — Roberto Nieves of Puerto Rico regained the lead Saturday with a fast start and a steady nerve late for a 2-under 70 and a one-shot advantage going into the final round of the Latin America Amateur Championship.
At stake for the winner is a spot in the Masters in April and the British Open at St. Andrews in July, along with being exempt into the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying.
Jamieson has 1-stroke lead in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Scott Jamieson stayed on course for a wire-to-wire win at the Abu Dhabi Championship by making a 6-foot birdie putt at the last hole to retain his one-stroke lead at the end of the third round on Saturday.
Jamieson has led by one stroke after all three rounds.
Jimenez wins in Hawaii
KA'UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii — Miguel Angel Jimenez is off to another great start on the PGA Tour Champions in Hawaii.
Jimenez, the cigar-smoking, free-spirited Spaniard, birdied the par-4 18th hole in regulation for a 6-under 66 and then beat Steven Alker on the second playoff hole to win the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai for the third time.
Korda holds lead in LPGA opener
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nelly Korda is just ahead of a stacked field going into final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions — the LPGA's 2022 kickoff event. Four women who have won majors are among the top five players.
Korda, the world's No. 1 and five-time winner in 2021 (including an Olympic gold medal), limited her mistakes on Saturday in challenging, chilly conditions for a 3-under 69 with four birdies and a bogey, and is 13-under 203 overall.