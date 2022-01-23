Hodges, Barjon share AmEx lead

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon took advantage of a late tee time Saturday to miss the worst of a windy day and share the third-round lead in The American Express.

Playing together in the final group off the 10th tee on PGA West's Stadium Course, the PGA Tour rookies and close friends each birdied the par-5 fifth, par-4 seventh and par-5 eighth and closed with a par.

Hodges shot an 8-under 64, while Barjon had a 65.

Nieves regains lead at Latin America Amateur

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic — Roberto Nieves of Puerto Rico regained the lead Saturday with a fast start and a steady nerve late for a 2-under 70 and a one-shot advantage going into the final round of the Latin America Amateur Championship.

At stake for the winner is a spot in the Masters in April and the British Open at St. Andrews in July, along with being exempt into the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying.

Jamieson has 1-stroke lead in Abu Dhabi