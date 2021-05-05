Honoring all the mothers

This Sunday is Mother’s Day -- a time to recognize and reflect upon all the strengths and gifts mothers of all shapes and sizes bring to us over the years. The American holiday officially began by federal proclamation in 1914. Individual families celebrated a form of the occasion in earlier years, but all states celebrated a Mother’s Day by 1911. President Wilson officially designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day to specifically recognize the many sacrifices mothers make.

Mothers are certainly unique, and absolutely deserve a day of celebration. We need mothers. There are various kinds of mothers, and we have come to value them for their wisdom, their attention to detail, their fierceness when it comes to their loved ones, but especially for their unwavering love and support. The care of a mother is certainly unique.

Increasingly, the art of mothering is not just a biological one. Some families are choosing adoption. Other women mentor children outside the home. There are all kinds of women who love children even when they do not have kids of their own.