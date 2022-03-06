Horschel, Gooch share the lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. — No lead was safe Saturday at Bay Hill. No one ever felt comfortable until they were finished. In the toughest conditions of the year, Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch were up to the task at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Horschel got a good break on a day where those were hard to find, turning a tough par into an unlikely birdie on the 18th hole for a 1-under 71. That gave him a share of the lead with Gooch, who made his only bogey on the back nine at the last hole for a 72.
They still managed to find some semblance of pleasure in the test Bay Hill offered with its strong wind and greens with so little grass from being baked by the sun, making it hard to predict how putts would roll — or glide, in this case.
Matt Jones had enough of his putter on the 11th hole and heaved the club into a lake.
Brehm leads Puerto Rico Open
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Fighting to keep PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm shot a 4-under 68 in rainy conditions Saturday to open a three-stroke lead in the Puerto Rico Open.
Brehm, with wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, is making his final start on a minor medical extension and needs to win or finish second alone to retain status. He had a 15-under 201 total at Grand Reserve.
Michael Kim was second after a 70. Since winning the John Deere Classic in 2018, Kim has made only 16 cuts in 76 starts on the PGA Tour, including one stretch of 25 consecutive events without making it to the weekend. He was No. 75 in the world when he won and now No. 1,030.
Ernie Els takes Hoag Classic lead
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Ernie Els rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 17th with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th to take the lead in the Hoag Classic on a cool, windy Saturday at Newport Beach Country Club.
The defending champion in the event that was canceled last year, Els shot a 3-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead over fellow two-time U.S. Open champions Lee Jantzen and Retief Goosen and first-round leader Cameron Beckman.
“It feels like Scotland, doesn’t it?” said Els, also a two-time British Open winner. “It was a tricky day.”
The 52-year-old Southern African played the front nine in even par with a birdie and a bogey, then birdied the par-4 12th, par-3 13th and par-4 15th.
“The putter really kept me in it on a lot of holes,” Els said. “I know I missed a short one on 17, but for the most part, I made the putts I needed to. I played the back nine a lot better. The front nine I was very scrappy, a little cold, I don’t know what it was, but back nine I started hitting it better.”
He had an 8-under 134 total.
China’s Ashun Wu wins Kenya Open title
NAIROBI, Kenya — Ashun Wu of China shot a 6-under 65 in the final round to easily hold off a chasing pack of three players and win the Kenya Open by four strokes on Sunday.
Wu completed each of his rounds under par to finish on 16-under 268 to cruise to victory at the Muthaiga Golf Club despite starting the final day four shots off the lead.
Jin Young Ko wins on return to LPGA Tour
SINGAPORE — World No. 1 Jin Young Ko birdied the 18th hole on Sunday for a 6-under 66 to win the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore by two strokes over fellow South Korean player In Gee Chun and Australian Minjee Lee.
Ko has won six times in her last 10 starts and her round set the LPGA Tour’s all-time record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s (15) and most consecutive sub-par rounds (30).
Ko was making her return to the LPGA Tour after a three-month break which included time with her family in South Korea before a few weeks of intensive practice in Palm Springs, California.
She finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course. Lee shot 63 for the best round of the day while Chun, who led by a stroke after the third round, shot 69.