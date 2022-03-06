Horschel, Gooch share the lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. — No lead was safe Saturday at Bay Hill. No one ever felt comfortable until they were finished. In the toughest conditions of the year, Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch were up to the task at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Horschel got a good break on a day where those were hard to find, turning a tough par into an unlikely birdie on the 18th hole for a 1-under 71. That gave him a share of the lead with Gooch, who made his only bogey on the back nine at the last hole for a 72.

They still managed to find some semblance of pleasure in the test Bay Hill offered with its strong wind and greens with so little grass from being baked by the sun, making it hard to predict how putts would roll — or glide, in this case.

Matt Jones had enough of his putter on the 11th hole and heaved the club into a lake.

Brehm leads Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Fighting to keep PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm shot a 4-under 68 in rainy conditions Saturday to open a three-stroke lead in the Puerto Rico Open.