Houston, Kansas stay atop Top 25; FAU enters

NEW YORK — Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop the Associated Press men's college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history.

Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down on Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while Connecticut and Marquette also lost on Sunday to give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history.

The banged-up Cougars, who had to fight off South Florida to avoid their own upset loss, watched their advantage over the Jayhawks shrink ever so slightly, pulling in 34 of 60 first-place votes from a national media panel. Kansas received 23 votes to remain second while Purdue picked up the remaining three to stay third.

Alabama remained at No. 4 while California-Los Angeles, riding a 13-game winning streak, climbed two spots to round out the top five.

Tennessee fell four spots to No. 9 after losing to unranked Kentucky; Connecticut dropped from sixth to No. 15 after falling to Marquette and Saint John's, giving the Huskies four losses in their last five games; Arizona fell two to No. 11 after losing to Oregon and Kansas State fell two to No. 13 after losing to Texas Christian; Arkansas plummeted 10 spots to No. 25 after losses to Alabama and Vanderbilt; and Missouri and Wisconsin dropped out altogether after each lost twice last week.

Kansas may have had the most impressive week, beating Oklahoma on Tuesday before squeaking by Iowa State 62-60 on Saturday — though the Cyclones were notable enough in defeat that they actually climbed two spots to No. 12 in the poll.

Gonzaga climbed to sixth in the poll Monday and was followed by Texas, Xavier, Tennessee and Virginia. Arizona was 11th, with the Cyclones ahead of Big 12 rivals Kansas State and Texas Christian. Connecticut, Auburn, Miami, Charleston, Clemson and Marquette made the top 20. The final five were Baylor, Providence, Rutgers, Florida Atlantic and Arkansas.

FAU, which has just one NCAA Tournament appearance in three decades of Division I hoops, continued its rise under Dusty May, a onetime student manager for Bob Knight who also worked for Mike White at Florida.

“This group is very poised,” May said of his Owls, who have won 15 straight after an early loss to Ole Miss. “Even when there’s friction, they stay together and love each other and support each other. That’s a sign of a really good team.”