A man charged in what authorities described as a “brutal” killing made his first court appearance Friday morning.
A man now is facing a felony charge after a standoff with public safety officers last week.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
A 64-year-old man died in a crash on the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory Tuesday evening.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Nebo man with child sexual abuse.
For the first time in the park’s history, Grandfather Mountain, the Linville, N.C., nature preserve operated by the nonprofit Grandfather Moun…
An off-duty Hudson police officer was reportedly involved in an accidental shooting leaving one person injured on April 20, officials said.
A dozen different fire departments and agencies responded to a structure fire at a campground off Bear Cliff Village Drive near Lake James Wednesday evening.
A Nebo man is accused of strangling the mother of his child with medical tubing, authorities said on Thursday.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Vicky White, a jail official who disappeared while escorting a prisoner last week in Alabama.
