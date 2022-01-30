Hovland wins Dubai Desert Classic in playoff

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Viktor Hovland beat Richard Bland in a playoff to capture the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday after Rory McIlroy missed a chance to win the title in regulation by bogeying the last hole.

Hovland claimed his third victory in five events by making birdie from inside 3 feet at the first playoff hole — the 18th — at Emirates Golf Club. Bland had just missed a birdie putt from longer out.

Luke List beats Zalatoris for first win

SAN DIEGO — Luke List knew he had a long wait coming after he finished his impressive final round eight groups ahead of the other leaders, so he fetched a cookie to occupy his 3-year-old daughter when he settled down to watch from the Torrey Pines dining room with his family.

Two hours later in the California gloaming, List secured an even better treat for little Ryann List.

"She's been telling me for a long time, 'Daddy, I want a trophy,'" List said. "And I finally got one."

List earned his first PGA Tour victory with a birdie on the first playoff hole Saturday, holding off Will Zalatoris well after sunset to win the Farmers Insurance Open.