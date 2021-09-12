Howell, Tar Heels rout Georgia State

CHAPEL HILL — Sam Howell’s reputation has largely been built on what he does throwing the football for No. 24 North Carolina.

His footwork carrying the ball drew most of the attention Saturday night.

Howell scored on two rushes to go with three touchdown throws as the Tar Heels beat Georgia State 59-17, shaking off the disappointment of an opening-game defeat.

The most notable run was a career-long 62-yarder for a TD in the waning seconds of the third quarter. Coach Mack Brown said the staff needed to have oxygen ready for Howell on the sideline “because he had never run so far.”

Howell played a role in five of the Tar Heels’ first seven touchdowns. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 352 yards without an interception. He was picked off three times in a 17-10 setback at Virginia Tech in the team’s opener a week earlier. Howell was the game’s leading rusher with 104 yards on 11 carries. His 22-yard scramble produced the game’s first points.

North Carolina’s lead was 24-10 midway through the third quarter, before the Tar Heels used a 28-point burst in about 9½ minutes.

