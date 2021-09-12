Howell, Tar Heels rout Georgia State

CHAPEL HILL — Sam Howell’s reputation has largely been built on what he does throwing the football for No. 24 North Carolina.
His footwork carrying the ball drew most of the attention Saturday night.
Howell scored on two rushes to go with three touchdown throws as the Tar Heels beat Georgia State 59-17, shaking off the disappointment of an opening-game defeat.
The most notable run was a career-long 62-yarder for a TD in the waning seconds of the third quarter. Coach Mack Brown said the staff needed to have oxygen ready for Howell on the sideline “because he had never run so far.”
Howell played a role in five of the Tar Heels’ first seven touchdowns. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 352 yards without an interception. He was picked off three times in a 17-10 setback at Virginia Tech in the team’s opener a week earlier. Howell was the game’s leading rusher with 104 yards on 11 carries. His 22-yard scramble produced the game’s first points.
North Carolina’s lead was 24-10 midway through the third quarter, before the Tar Heels used a 28-point burst in about 9½ minutes.
Mississippi State 24, NC State 10
Last week, Lideatrick Griffin’s 70-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter sparked a 20-point comeback for Mississippi State in an eventual win over Louisiana Tech. Against North Carolina State, Griffin made his presence felt a whole lot faster. The sophomore took the opening kickoff back for a 100-yard touchdown, and Mississippi State’s defense cracked down from there en route to a win over NC State at Davis Wade Stadium.
After Griffin’s kick return gave them a 7-0 lead 13 seconds into the contest, the Bulldogs held the Wolfpack to 4.5 yards per play — with most of the damage coming in garbage time. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett’s unit held running backs Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person to 50 yards on 16 carries, while QB Devin Leary went 30 of 49 passing for 303 yards.
NC State scored its only TD with 1:06 left on a 4-yard pass from Leary to Thayer Thomas.
Miami 25, Appalachian State 23
D’Eriq King threw for 200 yards and rushed for 67 more, freshman Andy Borregales kicked a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining and No. 22 Miami rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Appalachian State.
Cam’Ron Harris rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown for Miami, and Don Chaney Jr. had a rushing score before leaving in the first half with a leg injury. King led a 10-play, 55-yard drive in the fourth that set up Borregales for what became the winning points.
The Mountaineers put a big scare into Miami. Jalen Virgil had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Camerun Peoples had 95 rushing yards and a score for the Mountaineers, who took a 23-22 lead with 5:48 left when Malik Williams caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Chase Brice.
Clemson 49, SC State 6
Will Shipley's not too young to see how much No. 6 Clemson needed a strong offensive showing. The five-star freshman tailback had 80 yards rushing and two touchdowns as the Tigers cranked up their offense with a win over South Carolina State. The dominant performance followed a dreadful one in a 10-3 loss to No. 2 Georgia last week, a game in which Clemson was held without a touchdown for the first time since the 2017 season.
Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14
Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead No. 19 Virginia Tech to a victory over Middle Tennessee after a slow start. The Hokies scored on their first three possessions of the second half, including back-to-back TDs by Blackshear, in a game they led 14-7 at halftime. Virginia Tech broke open the game when Jalen Holston scored on a 29-yard, third-quarter run to take a 21-7 lead.
Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34
Kenny Pickett threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score to lead Pittsburgh to a victory over Tennessee. The Panther defense collected five sacks, recovered two fumbles, had an interception and a crucial fourth-quarter goal-line stand. The Volunteers lost the game and a starting quarterback. Joe Milton suffered an injury after being strip-sacked early in the second.
Jacksonville State 20, Florida State 17
Jacksonville State earned $400,000 for a trip to Tallahassee. It was a night and victory the Gamecocks will savor for a lifetime. Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired and Jacksonville State upset Florida State. On Saturday, the Gamecocks needed touchdowns on their final two drives but enjoyed late magic.
Louisville 30, Eastern Kentucky 3
Malik Cunningham ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead Louisville, which cruised to a victory over Eastern Kentucky. In guiding the Cardinals to their first victory of the season, the redshirt junior quarterback completed 15-of-23 passes for 277 yards.
Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Syracuse coach Dino Babers after he disputed a personal foul call gave Rutgers a first down on the Syracuse 11. Kyle Monangai ran it in on the next play to give the Scarlet Knights the lead with 6:46 to go in the third quarter in a win.
Boston College 45, Massachusetts 28
Dennis Grosel replaced injured starter Phil Jurkovec in the first half and passed for 199 yards, ran for a touchdown and passed for another and Boston College beat Massachusetts.