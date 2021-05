Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires

DETROIT — Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for two problems that can cause engine fires.

In one recall, owners are being told to park their vehicles outdoors until repairs are made.

The largest recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015. Some are being recalled a second time. Brake fluid can leak into the anti-lock brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires. Owners should park outdoors and away from buildings until the problem is fixed, say documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Dealers will replace a fuse and replace the computer if necessary. Owners will be notified in June.

The brake computer problem has caused 18 fires in the U.S., but no injuries, according to documents.

Hyundai says the recall "enhances the remedy" from one issued in September 2020. The company says it kept investigating after the September recall and found that replacing the fuse would reduce the safety risk.

"Hyundai is conducting this new recall to ensure the safety of its customers," the company said in a statement.