I was naughty and didn’t’ know it

That being settled, it is very clear that I know how to be naughty. The apple fritter is just one aspect of my naughtiness. So what I need to investigate is how in the world can I get on Santa’s nice list?

What can I do this coming year to guarantee a spot on that infamous list?

To be sure, I will not be asking The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage because then she will tell me, and I’ll be in deep trouble. I can almost hear what she’d say.

But I need to figure out for myself what it really means to be nice. I thought I was a nice person, but what I think doesn’t really matter. What can I do to be nice to the people around me?

And if I am nice to the people around me, will Santa notice? What can I do to get his attention?

After all, this character supposedly lives in the North Pole, so how would he know what I’m doing way down here?

I spent some time the other day thinking about this and trying to come up with a list of things I could do to reveal the nice quality of myself to people around me. After a couple of hours of such meditation, I did not come up with a single thing I could do to reveal my niceness.