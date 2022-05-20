Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder
After two years of cancellations, the Historic Morganton Festival is hoping the third time’s the charm as it looks to return to downtown Morga…
Have you seen the sinkhole in the parking lot of the Morganton post office lately? Who do you think should be responsible for fixing it?
The projected winner of Burke County’s sheriff’s race was clear in a decisive primary.
These results only show votes cast during early voting. Election Day results had not been posted by publication time Tuesday evening. Stay tuned to www.morganton.com for election updates as precinct results file in.
Content by COMMA. In Morganton, North Carolina, residents and visitors can experience awe-inspiring performances right in their backyard.
DREXEL — Ashes still drifted through the air Wednesday morning at the scene of fire that destroyed one home and damaged another.
Longtime clerk’s office employee Crystal Carpenter is expected to become the Republican nominee for the Burke County Clerk of Court race.
It appears that a former school board chairman and a former school principal will move on to the November election to vie for two seats on the…
VALDESE—UNC Health Blue Ridge is embarking on a period of growth and expansion program called Project Forward: Your Hospital, Your Future. On …
Approximately 238 grams of heroin, 59 grams of cocaine and 19 grams of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop in Newton. Two people were arrested on drug charges.
