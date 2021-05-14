Jace
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from April 18-24.
- Updated
A man was taken to the hospital after a wreck Monday evening near Glen Alpine.
- Updated
A traffic stop after a reported assault led to police allegedly finding several controlled substances on a man and in his vehicle late last month.
- Updated
Homes Urban will break ground on a luxury apartment project in Morganton this week. The project will help alleviate the housing shortage in Burke County.
- Updated
Benfield has seven different court dates set throughout the next three months.
- Updated
Axe Throwing has arrived in Morganton
- Updated
Catawba Brewing Co. hosts memorial event for fallen community musician.
- Updated
Brad Pittman was named foster community program director of Southmountain Children and Family Services on March 1.
- Updated
Burke County commissioners have approved a lease agreement with a developer for “glamping” at the county park at Lake James.