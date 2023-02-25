Tags
The crew from “America’s Best Restaurants” was in town Wednesday to showcase a Morganton eatery in an upcoming episode.
More than seven years after he was charged, a Morganton man is set to spend six months in jail for a 2016 assault authorities said left his gi…
CONNELLY SPRINGS — An 18-year-old man had to be airlifted Saturday after falling from the top of a waterfall at South Mountains State Park.
A warrant roundup last week led to the arrests of 10 people.
A chase that started in Morganton, wrapped around Lake James and ended in Glen Alpine with a set of flattened tires left a man with a collecti…
