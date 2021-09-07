Jeter, Walker, Simmons finally to HOF today

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Derek Jeter visited Cooperstown when he was a kid nearly four decades ago and says he doesn't remember much about the trip. He's returning this week and likely won't ever forget even one moment. After a delay of well over a year, the former New York Yankees shortstop and captain will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today along with fellow class of 2020 members Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and the late Marvin Miller, whose efforts on the labor front changed the game. Last year’s ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nobody was selected from this year’s writers' ballot and the Hall of Fame’s Era committees postponed their scheduled elections until the upcoming offseason.

GOLF

Europe rides rookies to Solheim win

Matilda Castren glanced at the rapidly expanding sea of red on the videoboard next to the 18th green, took a deep breath and tried to block everything out. Her long road to the Solheim Cup. Europe's rapidly dwindling lead over the host Americans. A record crowd filled with unfamiliar faces after COVID-19 travel restrictions basically forced the visitors to go it alone at breezy, sun-splashed Inverness. The 26-year-old knew the 10-footer for par would move right to left. She just needed to get the speed right. When it poured into the heart to give her a 1 up win over Lizette Salas and assure Europe of a second straight Solheim Cup victory, there was no explosion of joy. Just a fist pump and perhaps a little shake of the head.