SINGAPORE — Jin Young Ko won for the first time in a year at the HSBC Women's World Championship and hopes this signals a new start from a year of battling injuries that cost her the No. 1 ranking.

Ko answered an early charge by Nelly Korda, held her nerve during a 58-minute storm delay late in the round and closed with three straight pars for a 3-under 69 and a two-shot victory Sunday.

Ko now has 14 career wins on the LPGA Tour, including two majors, along with 11 titles on the Korea LPGA. She called this win her "most important."

"Because I had a tough year last year and fought with injury, and not good game and mentally tough and everything," Ko said. "And then I won this week."

Ko has been at No. 1 in the world ranking longer than any active player, and she was on top of the world when she won in Singapore a year ago. But then she began to struggle with her wrist, and even taking time off for rest late in the year didn't seem to help. She now is No. 5 in the world.

Taking down an familiar foe in Korda only added to the moment.

"It's always hard to play with Nelly, especially on Sunday," Ko said. "We had a lot of times to play in 2021. She hits it farther than last year, I think, so I don't look at her ball. It's hard, but love to compete with Nelly."

The 27-year-old South Korean began with a two-shot lead and opened with a birdie to extend the lead. Korda charged back with three straight birdies and closed to within one shot, only to make her lone bogey on the sixth hole. Ko eventually restored the lead to three shots.

Korda closed with a 69.

"Didn't play really well but kind of didn't really battle as much as I wanted to," Korda said. "I just made a couple kind of silly mistakes here and there. It was nice to finish with a birdie and be in contention again, be in the final group feeling the emotions and hopefully I can build off of that going into the next few events now in the States."

Ko wasn't paying close attention to the leaderboard and thought she had a one-shot lead when play was halted because of the weather. While in the clubhouse, she saw on TV that she had a three-shot lead with two to play.

"OK, let's make par, play safe. But it was really hard to make par on 17, 18," Ko said. "It's a great honor to defend this title again."

She is the first back-to-back winner of the HSBC Women's World Championship and joins Inbee Park as the only multiple winner of the tournament.

Ko finished at 17-under 271 and earned $270,000.

Echavarria takes 2-shot lead in Puerto Rico

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Nico Echavarria of Colombia is one round away from a career-changing victory in the Puerto Rico Open. The PGA Tour rookie started with an eagle and four straight birdies on the front nine of Grand Reserve. That 30 allowed him to make up a four-shot deficit against Cameron Young. Echavarria wound up with a two-shot lead over Young going into the final round. Young birdied the last hole for a 71. Nate Lashley and Sam Stevens are four shots behind. The winner gets a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot in The Players Championship next week.

Kitayama holds onto Bay Hill lead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kurt Kitayama is hanging on at Bay Hill. Kitayama recovered from an early double bogey and finished with a birdie for an even-par 72. That gives him a one-shot lead over defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland going into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler finished with three straight birdies to overcome a rocky start. He shot 68. Hovland had a 66. Also in the mix are past Bay Hill winners Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are four behind. Bay Hill is likely to be as brittle and baked as usual for Sunday's final round.