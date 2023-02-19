RALEIGH — Jarkel Joiner took over for No. 23 North Carolina State during a critical second-half stretch, matching his season high with 29 points to lead the Wolfpack past rival North Carolina 77-69 on Sunday.

Joiner had 20 of his points after the break for the Wolfpack (21-7, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). That included an impressive flurry in a tight game that finally gave N.C. State some breathing room.

DJ Burns Jr. added 14 of his 18 points after halftime for N.C. State, which shot 64.5% in the second half and avenged last month's loss on the road.

Caleb Love scored 20 points to lead the Tar Heels (16-11, 8-8), who continued a February crash that has put their NCAA Tournament chances in growing jeopardy. UNC lost for the fifth time in six games this month after shooting just 35.5%, a performance that a dominating rebounding effort (48-34) couldn't offset.

Joiner started the final push that allowed them to unleash a parting and victorious helping of spite on the Tar Heels, too.

His driving scooping reverse layup banked in for a 64-60 lead, then he buried a transition 3 from right in front of the Wolfpack bench — which pushed N.C. State to a 67-60 lead with 4:47 left, the largest lead by any team to that point.

But it only grew from there, with Joiner following a bit later with a drive and stepback jumper against Caleb Love that pushed the lead to nine. And eventually, the Wolfpack went up 75-63 when Ernest Ross ran down a long pass ahead and saved it behind him to a trailing Casey Morsell for a layup that elevated the ear-ringing noise even more with only 89 seconds left.

Louisville gets past Clemson 83-73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — El Ellis scored 28 points earned its second win in Atlantic Coast Conference play by upsetting Clemson 83-73 on Saturday night.

The Cardinals entered the game with momentum after throwing a major scare in No. 7 Virginia before falling, 61-58, and on the night the school feted the 2012-13 Louisville national championship team they rose up and knocked Clemson out of a third-place tie in the conference standings.

Clemson took a brief lead early in the second half on a Hunter Tyson layup, but Louisville went on a 9-0 run to lead 52-44 with 15 minutes to play and flirted with an 10-point lead for much of the rest of the way.

Tyson knocked down a 3 to pull Clemson within four, 68-64, but Mike James hit a jumper and Huntley-Hatfield dunked to make it 74-66 going into the final minute of play. Tyson drilled an open 3 to get within five, 74-69, and Louisville turned the ball over on the inbounds pass with 46 seconds left.

The Tigers found Chauncey Wiggins with the inbounds pass but JJ Traynor blocked the shot and the Cardinals gathered the loose ball. Ellis hit 5 of 6 from the line and added an uncontested dunk with a second left to set the final margin.

Clemson returns home and plays host to Syracuse Wednesday. Louisville plays at Duke Monday night.

Duke rolls to 77-55 victory over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kyle Filipowski had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Jeremy Roach scored 17 points and Duke beat Syracuse 77-55 on Saturday.

Filipowski collected the 12th double-double of his freshman season and Duke (19-9, 10-6 ACC) made 12 of 25 from 3-point range in winning its second straight. Dariq Whitehead made 4 of 6 from the arc and scored 14 points. The Blue Devils hit 13 of 26 3-point attempts, shot 55% overall and outrebounded the Orange 38-25.

Joe Girard scored 21 points with four 3-pointers for Syracuse (17-10, 10-6), which had a three-game win streak snapped. Judah Mintz added 18 points.

Duke is host to Louisville on Monday. Syracuse is at Clemson on Wednesday.

No. 15 Miami gets win over Wake

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong scored 27 points, Nijel Pack finished with a season-high 24 and No. 15 Miami beat Wake Forest 96-87 Saturday.

Norchard Omier had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting while Jordan Miller added 14 points for the Hurricanes (22-5, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth straight and improved to 15-0 at home.

Miami opened the second half with nine unanswered points. The Demon Deacons (17-10, 9-7) rallied from three double-digit deficits, including Andrew Carr's 3-pointer with 2:22 left cutting Miami's lead to 90-84. But Wong's jumper and Miller's layup provided Miami with a cushion. It was the Hurricanes' largest point total in regulation since they joined the ACC in 2004-05.

Virginia Tech knocks Pittsburgh out of first

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Grant Basile posted his fourth straight game with 20 or more points and Virginia Tech knocked Pittsburgh out of first place in the ACC with a 79-72 upset win. Pitt is now 12-4 in ACC play, in third place a full game behind first-place No. 11 Virginia and a half-game behind No. 15 Miami. The Panthers have four games left in the regular season, including a regular season finale at Miami.

Georgia Tech tops Florida Tech 79-56

ATLANTA — Lance Terry scored 19 points, Ja'Von Franklin added a double-double, and Georgia Tech defeated Division II Florida Tech 79-56. Franklin had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Jalon Moore scored 15 points and Miles Kelly added 12. Moore was the only non-starter to score more than two points and he added six assists. Deebo Coleman's pullup jumper gave the Yellow Jackets their largest lead at the time, 58-42, with 11:02 remaining. Georgia Tech put it well out of reach with a 9-0 run, giving the Yellow Jackets a 73-51 lead with 4:06 remaining. With three seconds left, a dunk by Jermontae Hill provided the final points and Georgia Tech's largest margin of 23.