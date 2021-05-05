Jose
Jose is an affectionate young man. He's not really interested in other cats and suspicious, but not unfriendly, with dogs.... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 13-hour standoff in Watauga County has come to an end.
- Updated
One of Burke County's favorite local celebrities got to meet a star from Hazzard County.
- Updated
The 2021 NFL draft was one to remember for area football players, as Maiden High graduate Caleb Farley was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round, former Hickory High and South Caldwell High standout Landon Dickerson was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round and East Lincoln High alumnus Chazz Surratt was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round.
- Updated
For this charge, Coffey is accused of exposing himself to a Walmart employee in the baby clothing aisle.
CLEVELAND — BJ Emmons didn’t hear his name called in this weekend’s NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean the running back isn’t bound for the league.
- Updated
A Watauga County sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon and a second deputy was also hit by gunfire while conducting a welfare check at a Boone home, authorities said.
- Updated
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
- Updated
A Morganton man turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a dog was shot and killed Sunday.
- Updated
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…
Here are the charges served in Burke County from April 11-17.