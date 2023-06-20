June 20 verse Jun 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Before a downfall the heart is haughty, but humility comes before honor. - Proverbs 18:12 0 Comments Tags Non-criminal Law Music Christianity Religion Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular The Outreach Center to move downtown, shift programming focus A Morganton nonprofit is making plans to move downtown after more than 20 years at its current location on East Fleming Drive. 2 charged after 2 stolen campers, other items recovered Two people were charged after investigators recovered a stolen $70,000 camper and travel trailer from a home in Morganton. See the video of IHOP fight in Hickory; man who recorded altercation shares his thoughts A video showing employees at the Hickory IHOP engaging in a plate-smashing brawl in the restaurant's kitchen spread on social media earlier this week. Man with multiple outstanding warrants led deputies on chase around county ICARD — Authorities said a man who had seven outstanding warrants led them on a chase around Burke County on Friday, June 9. N.C. boat loses out on $3.5 million at Big Rock Blue Marlin tourney after disqualification for apparent shark bite A North Carolina boat landed a blue marlin that weighed more than 600 pounds. But something was missing: a shark had apparently taken a bite o…