June 8 verse Jun 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom. — Proverbs 11:2 0 Comments Tags Non-criminal Law Music Christianity Judaism Religion Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Downtown eatery faces eviction A popular downtown Morganton restaurant is being threatened with eviction, with the property owner saying damage has been done to the building. Man pleads guilty less than 24 hours after trashing Public Safety headquarters The hammer of justice came down swiftly for a Morganton man who was charged and pleaded guilty within 24 hours of wreaking havoc on the lobby … 5-year-old girl seriously hurt in wreck west of Glen Alpine A 5-year-old girl was airlifted to a Charlotte-area hospital Friday afternoon after a wreck just west of Glen Alpine. Homeless man beaten with baseball bat A man was charged after a homeless man was beaten with a baseball bat early Thursday morning. 'American Pickers' Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe reunite Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.