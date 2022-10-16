Keegan Bradley wins Zozo

INZAI CITY, Japan — It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship on Sunday with a final-round 2-under 68 to finish one shot ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years.

Bradley raised both arms to the sky and was tearing up after clinching the victory with a tap-in on the 18th. Thirty minutes later, he was still choking back tears.

“I’ve been crying since I finished,” Bradley said. “I can’t remember the last time I cried.”

He said he talked to his wife Jillian and his mother Kaye in the United States on FaceTime after securing the long-sought victory.

“I couldn’t keep things together. I don’t know what’s wrong with me,” he said.

Bradley finished with a 15 under total of 265 at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo, which hosts the only PGA Tour event in Japan.

He bogeyed two of the last five holes, but dropped a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th to give him a two-shot lead going into the 18th ahead of playing partners Fowler and Putnam.

“I realized if I made this putt I’d have a two-shot lead,” he said. “And I just buried it. The perfect putt. It was meant to be and I’m proud of the way I handled that hole.

The birdie followed a bogey at 16 where he shanked a shot from the greenside bunker, but still got down with two putts to share the lead with Putnam. Fowler was one shot back.

Bradley won the PGA Championship in 2011 for a fast start to his career. The rest has been more of a challenge.

“This (victory) is high up there,” he said. “I really put a lot of work in during this off season and this is what I want to do. I want to win tournaments. I want to play Ryder Cups. I want to be in the conversation and this is a good start.”

Bradley said he took a lesson from Tiger Woods after playing 36 holes with him at the 2019 event, which Woods won.

Bradley’s last PGA Tour victory was in 2018 at the BMW Championship. This is his fifth Tour victory, and he won this one from the front.

Koepka overcomes Uihlein for LIV win

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Brooks Koepka holed his birdie putt on the third playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah and claim his first victory on the breakaway tour. Little could separate Koepka from close friend and American compatriot Peter Uihlein all weekend and they matched each other birdie for birdie Sunday on the first two playoff holes. But Koepka eventually prevailed after Uihlein’s third shot from the sand went into the water while Koepka hit a textbook shot before making the putt to seal his first victory since February 2021.

Otaegui enjoys 6-shot win at Andalucia Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Adrián Otaegui cruised in the final round to win the Andalucia Masters by six shots for his first home victory. The Spaniard had four birdies and only one bogey in a 3-under 68 Sunday that left him at 19 under after four rounds. That was seven shots better than the previous record at the famed Valderrama golf course. Joakim Lagergren of Sweden was second ahead of Min Woo Lee.