CLEVELAND — Julius Randle joked about being out of shape and Josh Hart walked into the postgame news conference wearing a T-shirt with a photo of teammate Jalen Brunson on the front.

The Knicks could finally relax.

Finally at full strength, and following a worrisome few weeks, New York's season looks much brighter.

Brunson shook off foul trouble and scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half, Randle returned from an ankle injury to add 19 — and a critical final rebound — and the Knicks welcomed Cleveland back to the NBA playoffs by holding off the Cavaliers 101-97 on Saturday night in Game 1.

Brunson was limited to nine minutes in the first half, but hit several big shots down the stretch as the Knicks turned back Cleveland's late rally led by All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 38 points.

With the Knicks clinging to a 99-97 lead, Brunson missed a pullup with nine seconds left and Randle bailed out New York with his 10th rebound — and the team's 17th offensive board — that led to Quentin Grimes making two free throws to seal the win.

"You can't say enough about the monster rebound Julius made at the end," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "That rebound was huge. Huge."

Randle hadn't played since March 29 because of a sprained left ankle, and said he was thankful he had enough energy for one last jump.

"You see me breathing out there today?" said Randle, who played 34 minutes. "I was tired as hell. But it was just about winning at that point."

Randle was reminded that the Knicks had a similar play in Game 1 against Atlanta in 2021 but didn't come up with the ball.

"Funny how things turn, right," he said.

Game 2 is Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Mitchell scored 14 points in the fourth, but it wasn't enough for the young Cavs, who disappointed a raucous, towel-waving Cleveland crowd that hadn't seen a playoff game since the 2018 NBA Finals.

It's been a long road back for Cleveland, which wasn't as hurt by its inexperience as lack of production from the bench.

"First off, this isn't the end of the world. We got to go get one right back," Mitchell said. "There's no room to sit here and feel sorry or feel upset and get down. It's one game. We will respond."

Hart added 17 points — and hit a big 3-pointer down the stretch — and 10 rebounds in his playoff debut for New York, whose reserves outscored the Cavs 37-14.

Darius Garland scored 17 points and Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland. Evan Mobley had eight points of 4-of-13 shooting.

Randle missed New York's final five games after rolling his ankle on March 29, and the injury threatened to thwart New York's playoff hopes. However, he improved this week despite not taking much contact in practice and looked like himself from the outset.

His presence lifted the Knicks.

"Seeing No. 30 out there was just a great sight," said Obi Toppin, who scored nine points in the third quarter.

Brunson picked up his second foul with 7:52 left in the first quarter, and Thibodeau had no choice but to replace the guard, who scored a career-high 48 points against the Cavs on March 31 — the first game Randle missed.

Brunson's foul trouble had Hart concerned he made a poor fashion choice.

"I told him I was going to wear it at some point," Hart said. "Then he gets into foul trouble the day I wear it, so I'm going to go burn it and never wear it again."

The Cavs didn't take advantage with Brunson out as New York reeled off 10 straight points and led 30-24 after one.

Brunson was back on the bench with his third foul midway through the second. Again, Cleveland failed to capitalize and the Knicks led 50-45 at half.

Warriors' Wiggins scores 17 in win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andrew Wiggins gave the Golden State Warriors almost everything they wanted in his first game in more than two months. Then with a chance to win it at the end, Wiggins missed. The Warriors lost 126-123 to the Sacramento Kings in Game 1 of their first-round series. Wiggins returned after missing the final 25 games of the regular season to deal with an undisclosed family matter. He rejoined the team earlier this month. Wiggins brought needed energy and scoring in his 28 minutes off the bench. He had 17 points, three rebounds and four blocked shots.

Celtics hold off late rally by Hawks

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics capitalized on a woeful shooting performance by the Atlanta Hawks to hold on for 112-99 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup. Jayson Tatum scored 25 points, 21 in the first half. Derrick White finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which hosts Game 2 on Tuesday. The No. 2-seeded Celtics led by as many as 32 points, pouncing on an Atlanta team that missed its first 10 3-point attempts and shot 5 of 29 from beyond the arc for the game. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Trae Young added 16 points.