Korda among those moving into Delray tennis quarterfinals

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Sebastian Korda is back in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, after the tournament's No. 5 seed fought past Andreas Seppi on Wednesday night.
Korda, a Delray finalist last year, needed nearly two hours to beat Seppi 7-5, 6-3 and earn his quarterfinal spot. He'll next face top-seeded Cameron Norrie, a 6-3, 7-5 winner over Oscar Otte in the last match on the schedule Wednesday night.
Fourth-seeded Tommy Paul and unseeded Stefan Kozlov will meet in another quarterfinal, after they combined to lose a total of six games in easy wins Wednesday. Paul needed only an hour in very windy conditions to beat Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-0, and Kozlov ousted Steve Johnson 6-1, 6-3.
The bottom half of the draw will play its round-of-16 matches on Thursday, including an all-U.S. matchup pitting No. 2 seed Reilly Opelka against Jack Sock. Opelka is 8-2 all-time at Delray Beach, including a run to the 2020 championship there and a three-set win over then-No. 1 seeded Sock in the second round of the 2018 event.
Other matches Thursday will have John Millman facing Marcus Giron, No. 7 seed Adrian Mannarino against Brandon Nakashima, and No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov meeting Mitchell Krueger.
4th-seed Carreño-Busta out of Rio Open, Schwartzman wins
RIO DE JANEIRO — Spain's Pablo Carreño-Busta, the No. 4 seed and the 18th-ranked player in the world, was eliminated at the Rio Open clay court tournament Wednesday, falling 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to Fabio Fognini of Italy in a round-of-16 clash.
Fognini advanced to face Argentina's Federico Coria in the quarterfinals. Coria beat Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4.
Spain's Pablo Andujar beat eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. His adversary in the next round will be the No. 3 seed, Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, who played 24 minutes and 40 seconds to win the second game of the first set against Spaniard Pedro Martinez.
Schwartzman won the match 6-1. 6-1.