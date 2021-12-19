Kotkaniemi, Fast lead Hurricanes to 5-1 win over Kings

RALEIGH — A revamped lineup hasn’t slowed down the Carolina Hurricanes. They’re still clicking at an impressive pace.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast scored in the opening two minutes and they each added an assist as the Hurricanes beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday night.

The Hurricanes have won both games since their roster was rearranged because of COVID protocols with the top two scorers and captain among those sitting out. Carolina had five players appearing in no more than their third NHL game of the season in the lineup against the Kings.

“That’s big-time,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I just think guys are working really hard. Kudos to all the guys really that came in because they all contributed.”

Brett Pesce, Teuvo Teravainen and Jack Drury also scored for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei had two assists to help Carolina win for the sixth time in its last seven games. Frederik Andersen stopped 32 shots, improving his career record to 10-1-3 against Los Angeles.