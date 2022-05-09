‘Last of the Mohicans’ extra, stand-in to return for festival

Leon Goodstriker is looking forward to his return to Morganton this week, more than 30 years after the premiere of the movie that originally brought him here.

Cast as an extra in “The Last of the Mohicans,” Goodstriker didn’t originally expect to get as much screen time as he did in the movie.

“I got three callbacks, and they were supposed to put me with the original Magua core, which is Wes Studi and the rest of his crew,” Goodstriker said.

When he went to the casting office, though, he was slated to be a stand-in for Russell Means, who played the adopted father of Daniel Day Lewis’ character, Hawkeye.

“I wasn’t just an extra anymore,” Goodstriker said. “(Originally) I was only scheduled to work for a couple of weeks, so as a stand-in I was always on the set with Russell Means, Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeline Stowe, Jodhi May, all the cast.”

Once they were in the hot, humid wilderness of western North Carolina — namely around Lake James and Chimney Rock — the movie's production team noticed him.

When the cast stopped to take its lunch break one day, Goodstriker decided to use the pause to fit in some exercise.

He was running up and down a steep hill that led to the set that day when the movie’s director, Michael Mann, spotted him.

“Michael Mann says, ‘excuse me, what’s your name?’” Goodstriker recalled. “I said, ‘Leon.’ He said, ‘Well, come over. We need to fix some camera stuff, can you stand here?’”

He got into position while Mann looked through a camera lens.

“I heard him say, ‘You know, I like this, this guy’s got a good look. I’d like to use him more with Magua,’” he said. “That was my first big break of being asked to become an extra.”

From there, Goodstriker’s prominence in the movie continued to escalate.

When the general’s heart is ripped from his chest, Goodstriker can be seen in the background. Again, he’s seen standing between Hawkeye and Maj. Duncan Heyward as Hawkeye bargains for Heyward’s and the Munro sisters’ lives.

But perhaps more prominently than that, as Magua leads the Munro sisters to the Huron chief, Goodstriker can be seen holding the rope tied around the necks of actresses Madeline Stowe and Jodhi May.

“I felt really important because I was put in a lot of scenes,” Goodstriker said.

After wrapping up filming in North Carolina, Goodstriker ended up working for Disney in France for Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show, where he became the principal performer portraying Sitting Bull.

Now, he’s looking forward to connecting with others who worked on the set with him this weekend when he returns to Morganton for the "Last of the Mohicans" Festival on the old courthouse square in downtown Morganton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

“It’ll be nice to see everybody and share some experiences,” Goodstriker said.

Tickets for the festival, priced at $13 each, still are available.

Goodstriker also will be helping staff at Chimney Rock State Park lead a tour of the park Friday. Tickets for that tour were still available Monday, priced at $75 each.

Visit discoverburkecounty.com/events/last-mohicans-festival/ to learn more about the festival and purchase tickets.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

