Late surge keeps Henley ahead at Sony Open

HONOLULU — Russell Henley had the lowest 36-hole score of his career on a course where he won his first PGA Tour event, and he knew better than to expect everything to fall into place.

He did just enough Saturday in the Sony Open, particularly over the final hour when he made key putts for birdie, par and one bogey.

That led to a 3-under 67 and a two-shot lead over Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who took only 25 putts and isn’t quite sure how some of them went in. Matsuyama had a 63, his 12th consecutive round in the 60s this season dating to the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

“I figured it wouldn’t be quite as easy as the first two days,” said Henley, who opened with rounds of 62-63. “It’s just not how golf works typically. I wasn’t planning on making bogeys, but definitely wasn’t expecting to shoot 8 under again. But at the same time, I felt really good about my game all day. I never really got too nervous or too ahead of myself.”

He had chances to panic.