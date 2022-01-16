Late surge keeps Henley ahead at Sony Open

HONOLULU — Russell Henley had the lowest 36-hole score of his career on a course where he won his first PGA Tour event, and he knew better than to expect everything to fall into place.
He did just enough Saturday in the Sony Open, particularly over the final hour when he made key putts for birdie, par and one bogey.
That led to a 3-under 67 and a two-shot lead over Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who took only 25 putts and isn’t quite sure how some of them went in. Matsuyama had a 63, his 12th consecutive round in the 60s this season dating to the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.
“I figured it wouldn’t be quite as easy as the first two days,” said Henley, who opened with rounds of 62-63. “It’s just not how golf works typically. I wasn’t planning on making bogeys, but definitely wasn’t expecting to shoot 8 under again. But at the same time, I felt really good about my game all day. I never really got too nervous or too ahead of myself.”
He had chances to panic.
Henley misjudged his lie in thicker than usual rough for Waialae just left of the fairway on the 13th hole, came up short of the green in more rough, dumped the next shot in a bunker and had to make a 6-foot putt just to salvage bogey.
“That was a nice save instead of making double,” Henley said. “Had some nice holed putts down the stretch. I’m really thankful and happy with how I putted.”
Henley regained the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole. He kept it by avoiding a long three-putt on the 16th, making a comebacker from 8 feet. He made a 15-footer on the 17th to create a cushion.
He was a 18-under 192 and will be paired with Matsuyama, as popular in Honolulu as any stop on the PGA Tour outside Japan.
Matsuyama will be going for his second win his season — he won the Zozo Championship outside Tokyo last fall — and the eighth of his career, which would tie him with K.J. Choi of South Korea for most wins by an Asian-born player.