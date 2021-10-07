Laurel
Laurel is a sweet girl that was dumped with her litter of 6 .When we got them they were covered... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Burke County has lost six more people to COVID-19 and added 140 new cases in two days.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 15-21.
Residents and motorists in Burke and Caldwell counties can weigh in on plans for improvements for a major road and bridge connection.
- Updated
Investigators seized nearly 30 grams of fentanyl from a Morganton motel room Friday.
- Updated
Great opportunity to purchase a 3 bedroom brick ranch with full basement! There is also a 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home and over 2 acres on a …
- Updated
New outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported at a long-term care facility and several schools, while outbreaks at two day cares in Burke Count…
Special family moments can be enjoyed even during a global pandemic:
- Updated
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Police Department.
- Updated
Like mountain biking or hiking? The city of Morganton soon might have a spot you'll want to check out.
- Updated
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Freedom High School honor graduate and basketball player Benjamin Tolbert recently signed his formal contract with the U.S. A…