Letter to the Editor: City should move on statue

It is hard to believe that, at this point in time, it is still necessary to write a letter to the elected officials of Morganton and Burke County to urge them to stop enabling racism. Please do not use the excuse that state legislators have tied your hands. Stand up to them and do the right thing: remove the Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn. As voters across the country show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, let Raleigh face the consequences of coming to the defense of the indefensible.
The argument that the statue is meant to honor valiant defenders of the South is utter nonsense. I am sure that many Confederate soldiers were valiant; unfortunately, they were caught in a war being fought over politics and money. At the heart of the dispute was human "property," so any appeal to honor is disingenuous. These soldiers fought to overthrow the federal government so that they could continue to have the right to own human beings. By what perverted sense of justice is that worthy of being honored?
I realize that there is opposition to the removal of this statue. To some, the statue represents defiance and allowing it to be removed would be seen as caving in to political correctness. In fact, it would be making room for common decency. This statue is offensive and we owe it to our community to take it down. One option that has been proposed is to move it to the history museum. If we choose to do so, we still need to display it in an accurate context. Confederate monuments are symbols that were meant to intimidate and indoctrinate, to keep alive an ideology that has no place in 21st century America. It is time for the cause to be declared lost, once and for all.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!