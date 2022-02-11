Letter to the Editor: New board members serve their own agendas

I’d like to congratulate our newest school board members on their decisions regarding our children and educators. Your diligence is more of an embrace of populism and identity politics and the theatrics that surround these antics. I certainly hope that educational budgets are not within your grasp given your deluded approach to numbers and figures.

Ignoring advice on public health and disregarding viral percentage thresholds does more service to your agenda, than to the children you should represent. Additionally, seeking public discourse on an opinionated media platform speaks volumes to both credibility and the desire for theatrics rather than resolution.

“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’” — Issac Asimov

