Letter to the Editor: Your decisions affect others

Burke County schools have the third-highest COVID rate in the entire state of NC. It does not surprise me given that less than 50% of Burke residents have chosen to be vaccinated and we elected School Board members based more on their opposition to masking than any expertise in public education.

I hear from folks who do not get vaccinated that it is a personal choice and no one can force them to do this — or wear a mask in public. It is justified as an individual right like the choice of whether to wear a motorcycle helmet.

It is fine if you want to avoid reducing your chance of serious illness or death by around 80–90%. But your not getting vaccinated has a profound effect on our children, teachers, parents of children who are out of school, health care workers, business owners, people who need hospital treatment and cannot get it because of unvaccinated COVID patients.

Schools are struggling mightily to keep children in the classroom. Unvaccinated people greatly increase the spread of the virus, take up beds in hospitals, and increase the stress level of teachers, parents and children. It is not just a personal decision to not get vaccinated in the midst of a pandemic that is killing people, shutting down classrooms and burning out health care workers.

You can deny the efficacy of vaccines but living in some kind of denial or unwillingness to face the reality of the destruction this virus is making on lives, our health care system, economy, and schools is beyond what this community should have to endure. Get vaccinated. It is a small act done for the wellbeing of others — especially children.

