Leak reminiscent of the Pentagon Papers

The recent U.S. military and foreign policy information leaks, largely about the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine, are equivalent to the Pentagon Papers leaks that happened at the height of the U.S. war in Vietnam which exposed government lies about that war and how badly it was actually going for the U.S. These papers were leaked by Daniel Ellsberg, a former Marine Corp officer, who helped to prepare the report. Although he initially supported the U.S. war in Vietnam, he came to see it as un-winnable. By leaking these papers Ellsberg was able to help bring an end to the war.

One can only assume that a similar patriotic American has leaked these documents. Like the Pentagon Papers, these leaks show the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine is also un-winnable and is destroying Ukraine. Nothing claimed by the Biden regime and regurgitated in the controlled U.S. mass media bears any resemblance to what is actually happening on the battlefields in Ukraine. Ukraine is taking losses at a rate of five to ten times that of Russia. It is almost out of ammunition, and the U.S. and NATO have no means to restock it. Ukraine's air defense system is completely destroyed which now allows Russian jets and helicopters to begin bombing and strafing Ukrainian positions with impunity. Any attempt at a spring counter offensive by Ukraine, which is being demanded by U.S. Neocons who control U.S. foreign policy in the Biden regime, will only cost Ukraine tens of thousands more dead and leave it unable to defend itself.

Let's hope this leak will force the U.S. to finally support realistic peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. We must stop this pointless war and the death and destruction it is bringing to Ukraine. This war is also doing immense harm to the U.S. globally, to our reputation and to our political and financial leadership.

Gordon Ipock, Morganton