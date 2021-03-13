Letter to the Editor

Kudos to youths taking action
A big "Thank you" to the young people who were planting trees at Catawba Meadows Park and to the adults who were mentoring and assisting them. Our young people more and more are realizing the catastrophic consequences of continued climate change and environmental destruction by "responsible adults" and those that just don't care.
At the rate timber clear cutting is going in Burke County pretty soon all we'll have to enjoy are weeds and kudzu. Let's congratulate and encourage all of them to keep up the good work, positive attitudes, and continue spreading the word.
Nathan Chapman, Morganton