Letter to the Editor

Transparency in shooting needed
Only 20 seconds of bodycam footage as of April 26 has been released of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City. The Sheriff's Office has approval to release all bodycam footage, but they apparently have chosen to only release 20 seconds of footage to the public and/or Mr. Brown's family.
The faces of the officers involved in the shooting have all been blurred out, as well as the rifles that some officers used. Why are their faces blurred, and the rifles used as well? Sheriff's Deputies arrived at Mr. Brown's home and blocked him into his driveway to issue a search warrant.
The 20 second footage shows gunfire had already started while Mr. Brown was in his vehicle with his hands on the wheel. He then logically tries to get away by slowly backing out of his driveway, being careful not to hit any officers. They continued to shoot at him and they shot him in the head.
He was compliant and peaceful the whole 20 seconds, even when he was logically trying to get away from being shot at by multiple officers. It like to me that the County Sheriff's Office is hiding video evidence since they've only released 20 seconds of footage, even to the family, and they were already shooting at Mr. Brown in his driveway when the 20 second video starts. Mr. Brown's family and the public deserve transparency and access to complete, unblurred and unredacted footage.