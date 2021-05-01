Letter to the Editor

Transparency in shooting needed

Only 20 seconds of bodycam footage as of April 26 has been released of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City. The Sheriff's Office has approval to release all bodycam footage, but they apparently have chosen to only release 20 seconds of footage to the public and/or Mr. Brown's family.

The faces of the officers involved in the shooting have all been blurred out, as well as the rifles that some officers used. Why are their faces blurred, and the rifles used as well? Sheriff's Deputies arrived at Mr. Brown's home and blocked him into his driveway to issue a search warrant.

The 20 second footage shows gunfire had already started while Mr. Brown was in his vehicle with his hands on the wheel. He then logically tries to get away by slowly backing out of his driveway, being careful not to hit any officers. They continued to shoot at him and they shot him in the head.