Letters to Santa
Dear Santa Claus,
I’ve been good this year. I have behaved at school I haven’t been mean to anybody. I haven’t said mean things. I haven’t talked back to mom either. This year for Christmas I want a skateboard. I want a Harry Potter air pods case. I want a pair of air pods. I want an acrylic nail kit. I want a Dallas Cowboys jersey, Finally, I want a beagle puppy.
Merry Christmas,
Abbigail
Dear Santa,
I want clothes and jackets. I want shoes I saw at the nike store.
I want the fishing pole I saw a bass pro shop. I want a new basketball and a new football.
I need new socks because I don’t have a lot of socks. I want a dirt bike to ride in the grass.
From, Ethan
Dear Santa,
What I really want for Christmas is a new fishing rod, a remote control helicopter, remote control boat, remote control car, and a lego set that is more than 400 pieces. That is pretty much it.
Merry Christmas
Zeke
Dear Santa
I am in the 5th grade and I go to Drexel Elementary!
I have been good this year.
For Christmas, I want some new clothing, shoes and some socks.
I want a new blanket because mine in old.
I want a huge stuffed animal.
I want a slime that is big.
I want a lego set.
I want a lot of coloring books with a lot of makers.
I want a new tablet tht has a bbig screen.
I want a lot of fidgets.
Merry Christmas!
Evangeline
Dear Santa,
I am in the 5th grade at Drexel Elementary School.
I helped my mom and my dad and I was nice to my family. Also I cleaned my room.
I would like a video game or forza horizon 5 and an xbox one from gamestop.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!!
Bill.M
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would love to have some tennis shows size 7. A fidget spinner toy. A Nerf gun. A remote control car. A knife to cut things for building.
Love, Thomas
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year and I was wondering if you can help me out this year. I’m struggling at home and my mom is too
So this is what I want…
I would like a new new bmx bike and a new bottle of cologne.
Please.
Asher
Dear Santa,
I would like an electric drum set and clothes shoes, a new football and whatever you will get me. I have been good to my sisters only they start the fight then it is WWE. Please tell my dad to fix my go kart for Christmas.
Many thanks and Merry Christmas!
Currie
Dear Santa,
Thank you for always bringing me and my family gifts every Christmas. This letter is some things I hope to get for Christmas.
This year I hope to get an ipod for Christmas. Lots of chaos happens on my bus and it is extremely hard to ignore. So it will be asy to ignore if I have an ipod so I can listen to music on the bus and ignore the chaso that is on my bus.
I really hope to get a record player along with some Beatles albums. I love the Beatles and their music and I think it would be nice to have a record player and some Beatles albums.
I hope it will snow this Christmas. It would be very fun to play in. me and my friends have been waiting for snow ever since November started and I hope for it to finally happen.
Some books would be very nice. My favorite book series are diary of a wimpy kid and I survived. This is another that that will help me ignore chaos that is on my bus.
Thank you for reading this letter and I hope it is not too much to ask for. This year I will give you some double stuff oreos. Have a great Christmas and a happy new year.
Your pal,
Marshall Johnson
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. This is what I would like for Christmas.
- Dog outfits
- Cats outfits
- Bean bag
- New ear ring
Merry Christmas from Trinitie
Dear Santa,
I have been kind to people. I have helped people when they’re not feeling good etc. I have been very good this year so I expect a lot of presents to be under the tree.
I want games so I can do something and go outside.
I want clothes since it is getting colder so I want to be warm.
I want to be with my family while we celebrate Christmas.
Love Dakarai
Dear Santa,
I think I have been okay this year. I mean I have good grades but it’s not so easy to control my fighting with my sister. I have been good at school and controlling my behavior. I don’t ask for much at stores and try not to be annoying. This year I think I might want some new clothes and may a few books, especially Sabrina books. Graphic novels are my favorite book genre so that’s what I want. I don’t really need many presents since it’s Christmas everyday at my house. I like bath and body works, I like their soaps and hand sanitizers. I really like jewelry such as necklaces, rings an earrings. I also really like blankets. I think you can never have too many blankets. This is all I’m hoping for this year, not too many, not too less but I’m probably going to get more than this.
Merry Christmas,
Aaliyah
Dear Santa
I’ve been good this year. I’ve been taking care of my little sister and little brothers. What I want for Christmas is hats, shoes, new bed frame, pant, Mini basketball hoop, new school bookbag, shirts, and braces. That’s what I want for Christmas.
Katie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a computer that can support vr games and a pc that can support vr. I also want a bike and a tech deck set. I want some legos, new markers, coloring sheets and a cozy blanket. I have been good. I have tried my best in school.
Merry Christmas!
From: Kaden
Dear Santa,
I have been doing great. I have kept up with my work at school and I have been very nice to my siblings. This is what I want from Christmas.
- a genesis bow w/arrows
- A target for arrows
- New rock climbing shoes and chalk bag
- Church shoes/5 tens
- Harry Potter legos
Love, Ruby
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always well behaved at school and try my best on everything. For Christmas I would like a lego set that has six legos. It is a vehicle not a bug and it has a big cannon on top, 4 small cannon in front and 2 at the back. It is mostly gray. It also in not very tall. It is called Atte. I have wanted it for a long time and I think it would look nice with my other lego sets.
Signed by
Joshua
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa Claus
I think I’ve been good this year. I’ve been nice to my sisters. I’ve been respectful and I’ve treated people kindly. I’m also very good in school and I have been very helpful to my teacher. There are a few things that I want for Christmas. I would like a Randy Moss jersey because I would like to hang it on my wall and wear it to football games. That is what I want for Christmas.
Bryson
Dear Santa
I’ve been really good this year and if you think that I have as well then here is what I want please…
A camera because I love taking and editing photos of stuff. I might want to be a photographer when I grow up.
A sewing machine because I could learn to sew stuff. I could make a nice pair of socks or something for the homeless.
An art set so I can make people happy from my passion for arts and crafts.
And lastly I want a new screen protector for my very cracked phone screen.
Sieanna
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy because I have been helping my parents. What I want for Christmas is a dirt bike and a go pro and new helmet for my four wheeler. I also want a helmet for my sister for her four wheeler. I want a playstation 4 and some socks because almost all of my socks have holes in them. I wish my new sibling to be healthy when he is born.
From Keegan
Dear Santa,
I’m in 5th grade at Drexel Elementary. I have been good this year because I helped my mom wash clothes and mop the floor. For Christmas, I want a bow and arrow, and kawaii shirts from amazon. I also want a cheer jacket that has my name on the back, and a stunt stander to do cheer stunts on.
Merry Christmas!!!!
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
I’m in 5th grade in Drexel elementary school. I’ve been good this year. I helped my brother who is in Pre K read his book I want a PC that changes color. It has a tube in it that cooles it down if it gets too hot.
Merry Christmas,
Christopher
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch because I wanted a couple games that were for the Nintendo but I didn’t have one. I’m using my Christmas money to buy a Japanese drum game called taiko no tatsujin and maybe an anime game because I like anime.
Love, Carleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want an xbox one, a monster truck, and a computer. Santa this year I want an iphone, some games for my Nintendo switch, clothes, a helmet and a new football.
Love, Austin
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a good Santa and a lot of toys and monster trucks.
Love
Caden Deboard
Dear Santa,
The DeBoard and Morgan family would like to have a healthy and Happy family this Christmas.
Love, DeBoard and Morgan family and David Webb.
Dear Santa,
I would like to have legos monster trucks and tiny monster trucks.
Love,
Maxon Deboard
Dear Santa,
I would like Barbie dolls, clothes, other Christmas goodies, spending time with my family.
Kennedy Wiggins
Dear Santa,
Pants and clothes, food, diapers, snacks and spend time with family and friends.
Love, Nathaniel Moore
Dear Santa,
My name is Ansley. I’m 7 years old. I would like to have Barbie’s a dream house.