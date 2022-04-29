Letters to the Editor - April 29

Candidate support

I am writing this letter to show my support for Banks Hinceman Republican candidate for Sheriff of Burke County.

I have known Banks for well over 20 years and worked with him in various capacities in my law enforcement career ranging from high-risk tactical assignments to sensitive criminal investigations. Banks was extremely knowledgeable, cooperative and understood the need for confidentiality.

Banks is without a doubt the right candidate to be the next Sheriff of Burke County. I hope you will join me in supporting him.

Mike Longpre, Retired Investigator, Morganton Public Safety, 26 Years of Service

Questioning candidate

On Nov 2, 1998, your newspaper published an article, Vol 113 No 252, in which a current candidate for Burke County Sheriff, Richard Epley, was denounced “citing a lack of professionalism and plummeting morale at the Sheriff’s Dept. by a large group of officers.”

What has changed? A mailer I received this week from candidate Epley displays himself with our current Lt. Governor, however no endorsement is claimed but is implied by the photo he used. Did he get the Lt. Governor’s permission to use this photo, should it be considered an endorsement?

Above that photo on the mailer was an endorsement from the NC Police Benevolent Association. Per their website ncleg.gov “The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association is a division of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, Inc., organization dedicated to improving the law enforcement profession.” With these stated values and Richard Epley’s history how was an endorsement obtained? Where was Richard Epley’s loyalty and his response when the other current candidate, Banks Hinceman, was shot 5 times in the line of duty?

I hope residents understand the difference between Police Benevolent Association vs Fraternal Order of Police. “The North Carolina PBA is very active in the political process and works to educate elected officials and candidates seeking office through our interview and endorsement process. We then develop relationships with these elected officials to pass legislation for the betterment of the profession, our members, and the communities they serve.” Isn’t that a PAC?

Richard Epley’s history, in my opinion, and values does not align with either entity on the mailer which the candidate sent out nor the residents in the county he is seeking to “serve”.

Alice Halstead, Connelly Springs

Candidate support

I fully support Major Banks Hinceman for Sheriff of Burke County. I have had numerous opportunities to work with Banks over many years, as we both have assisted and aided each of our agencies when needed. Often these situations were dangerous and stressful incidents for the public and the officers involved. I know Banks as a calm, steady, and proven leader, who will serve and protect the citizens of Burke County with fairness and integrity as our Sheriff.

David R. Ferber, Retired Major, Morganton Department of Public Safety, Morganton

Candidate support

As a lifetime firefighter of 46 years, and retired Fire Chief of Valdese, I endorse Banks Hinceman for Sheriff of Burke County. Banks is the only real choice for an effective Sheriff.

Charles Watts, Retired Fire Chief of Valdese, NC, current Mayor of Valdese, NC

Editor’s note: Candidate support letters will be accepted until May 6. Letters should pertain to the candidate’s qualifications. No form letters will be accepted.